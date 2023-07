Outpatient care centers are the top-paying practice setting for cardiologists in the U.S., according to salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The compensation data, updated April 25, reflects information from 2022.

Here are the four highest-paying industries for cardiologists and their annual mean salaries:

1. Outpatient care centers: $442,410

2. General medical and surgical hospitals: $376,280

3. Specialty hospitals: $328,690

4. Management of companies and enterprises: $153,960