Top 10 community hospitals for heart care in 2023, per Fortune

Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis has been named the top community hospital for heart care in 2023 by Fortune and healthcare improvement and technology company Premier.

Hospitals are ranked on factors including survival rates, patient complications, readmission rates and costs. Read more on the methodology here.

1. Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center (Indianapolis)

2. Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

3. Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

4. McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey, Mich.)

5. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (Paducah, Ky.)

6. CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs (Ark.)

7. Genesis Hospital (Zanesville, Ohio)

8. Bellin Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.)

9. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington, Ill.)

10. Medical University of South Carolina Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown