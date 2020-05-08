The top-earning physician specialties in 2019: Cardiology & urology

Physician income in 2019 varied from specialty to specialty, according to the "91st Annual Medical Economics Physician Report."

Healthcare Research & Analytics distributed the survey via email in February, collecting 1,055 responses across 17 specialties. Twenty-nine percent of physicians surveyed were family medicine specialists, and internal medicine physicians represented 20 percent.

Four takeaways:

1. Physicians with an ownership stake in their practice made an average annual salary of $289,000 in 2019. Overall, physician respondents made an estimated $273,000 in yearly income.

2. Female physicians earned $74,000 less than their male colleagues, making an average of $226,000 per year.

3. Cardiology specialists had the highest average annual income: $381,000. Urology specialists were the No. 2 earners, making an average of $358,000 in 2019.

4. From 2018-19, average annual income increased by $2,000 for physicians in the Midwest. Average earnings dropped for physicians in all other regions of the country.

