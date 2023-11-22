The state of cardiologist compensation in 2023

The national median compensation for noninvasive cardiologists reached $559,107 in 2022, up 3.01% from the previous year, according to a Nov. 21 report from MDLinx based on data from the Medical Group Management Association.

There are currently more than 34,000 cardiologists practicing in the U.S., with compensation amounts ranging based on practice location, practice setting and specialty.

Interventional cardiologists earn the most, on average, with compensation reaching $694,967. Electrophysiologists see the second highest compensation ($686,209), followed by invasive cardiologists ($644,146), general noninvasive cardiologists ($599,467) and advanced heart failure physicians ($572,488).

Additionally, cardiologists living in Oklahoma ($804,000), South Carolina ($695,000), Washington ($657,000), Kentucky ($657,000) and Missouri ($652,000) earn more than those living in other states.

Cardiologists living in Wisconsin earn the least of any state ($380,000).

Cardiologists working in outpatient centers ($442,410) earn more than their counterparts working in private hospitals ($376,280) and academic center ($369,978) settings.

Specialists who have been practicing the longest have a higher median salary than entry level practitioners, with those practicing for 18 to 22 years earning $661,725, and entry level employees earning $474,371.