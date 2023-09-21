The best hospitals in Texas for cardiac care

Healthgrades ranked the 100 best hospitals for cardiac care in 2023 — and seven hospitals from Texas earned a spot.

Hospitals were assessed based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted procedure outcomes and star ratings.

Here are the seven Texas hospitals recognized for superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery.

Editor's note: Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital — Plano

2. CHI St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

3. Houston Methodist Hospital

4. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

5. Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

6. St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

7. William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas)