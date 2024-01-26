The best hospitals for cardiac care in 13 states: Healthgrades

Healthgrades recently released its rankings of the top hospitals for cardiac care in 13 states.

To determine the rankings, Healthgrades used Medicare patient outcome data from the CMS provider analysis and review for inpatient hospitals from 2020 through 2022.

To be considered for a cardiac care ranking, each state must have more than seven hospitals that can be evaluated based on patient outcomes in coronary interventional procedures, heart attack, heart failure and either coronary artery bypass graft surgery or valve surgery. States with between seven and 10 eligible hospitals will have three facilities ranked and states with 11 or more will have five facilities ranked. The full methodology can be found here.

Here are the top hospitals for cardiac care in 13 states:

Note: States are listed in alphabetical order.

California

1. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

2. UC San Diego Medical Center

3. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto)

4. El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

5. CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Florida

1. AdventHealth Orlando

2. Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

3. Downtown Baker Hospital (Naples)

4. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

5. Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Georgia

1. Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

2. Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

3. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Illinois

1. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

2. The University of Chicago Medical Center (Chicago)

3. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

4. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

5. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Massachusetts

1. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

2. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

3. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

Michigan

1. Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

2. University Hospital-University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

3. Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus

4. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

5. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Missouri

1. Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

2. Research Medical Center (Kansas City)

3. Christian Hospital (St. Louis)

New Jersey

1. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

2. Morristown Medical Center

3. Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

New York

1. Tisch Hospital (New York City)

2. NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

3. Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

4. Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

5. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Ohio

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

3. Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

4. Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital

5. Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Pennsylvania

1. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. Lancaster General Hospital

3. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

4. Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

5. Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Texas

1. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital - Plano

2. St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

3. Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

4. St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

5. Houston Methodist Hospital

Virginia

1. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

2. St. Mary's Hospital (Richmond)

3. Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)