The best cardiology hospitals in the South

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top hospitals in America for different specialties by state and nationwide.

U.S. News' "Best Hospitals" list of 2023, published Aug. 1, analyzed more than 1,600 hospitals in categories including orthopedics, gastroenterology and cancer care.

Among the list's top 50 hospitals for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, 11 are in the South, which is defined by the Census Bureau as Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Here are the hospitals among the top 50 located within those states, listed by national rank along with their overall score out of 100.

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Rank: 13

Score: 76.0

Houston Methodist Hospital

Rank: 14

Score: 74.9

Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

Rank: 17

Score: 73.4

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Rank: 20

Score: 72.8

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Rank: 21

Score: 71.4

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Rank: 28

Score: 65.9

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville (Fla.)

Rank: 29

Score: 65.7

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.)

Rank: 33

Score: 63.9

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital

Rank: 39

Score: 62.9

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano (Texas)

Rank: 40

Score: 62.5

Orlando (Fla.) Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center

Rank: 49

Score: 59.1