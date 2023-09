Healthgrades ranked the top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery in 2023, including 13 in California.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

The 13 best hospitals in California for cardiac surgery in 2023:

AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center

John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaweah Health Medical Center (Visalia)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Stanford Health Care

Sutter Medical Center-Ose Adams Medical Pavilion (Sacramento)

UC San Diego Medical Center