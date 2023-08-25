Healthgrades has ranked the top 100 hospitals for cardiac care in 2023, including 12 hospitals in Pennsylvania.

The 12 best hospitals in Pennsylvania for cardiac care in 2023:

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes Barre)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Harrisburg

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)