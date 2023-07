The 11 best hospitals in California for cardiac care

Healthgrades has ranked the top 100 for cardiac care in 2023, including 11 hospitals in California.

The best 11 hospitals for California for cardiac care in 2023:

Adventist Health Glendale

California Pacific Medical Center Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

El Camino Hospital Mountain View Campus

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

Stanford Health Care

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)