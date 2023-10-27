The 107 health systems preferred by patients for cardiology

WebMD released the results of the hospitals and health systems that patients prefer the most for cardiology in the U.S.
The WebMD patient choice awards were given based on surveys from patients on hospital preferences for specific specialties. Read more on the survey methodology here.
In order to receive the WebMD patient choice award, the hospital or health system must be in the top 30% of patient preferences, excluding Elite award recipients in that category.
Hospitals in the cardiology category perform procedures including angioplasty, coronary bypass, heart valve replacement, pacemaker or defibrillator placement and stent placement.
Here are the 107 hospitals and health systems that received the WebMD patient choice award:
Arizona
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale)
- Carondelet Health Network (Tucson)
California
- Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)
- UCLA Health System (Los Angeles)
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)
- Stanford Medicine
- Dignity Health (San Francisco)
- Sutter Health (Sacramento)
- University of California San Francisco Health
- Loma Linda University Health
Colorado
- Centura Health (Centennial)
Connecticut
- Hartford HealthCare
- Yale New Haven Health System
Delaware
- ChristianaCare (Wilmington)
Florida
- Baptist Health of South Florida (South Miami)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood)
- AdventHealth (Orlando)
- BayCare Health System (Clearwater)
- Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
- HCA East Florida Division (Fort Lauderdale)
- Jackson Health System (Miami)
- Orlando Health
- AdventHealth (Tampa)
- Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center
Georgia
- Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
- Northside Health System (Atlanta)
Illinois
- Rush University System for Health (Chicago)
- UChicago Medicine
- Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove)
- Loyola University Health System (Maywood)
Indiana
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
- St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)
- Beacon Health System (South Bend)
- Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)
- Deaconess Health System (Evansville)
- Franciscan Health (Mishawaka)
Kansas
- University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
Louisiana
- Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System
- Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)
- Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)
- North Oaks Health System (Hammond)
Maryland
- MedStar Health (Columbia)
- University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)
- Southcoast Health System (New Bedford)
- Tufts Medicine (Burlington)
Michigan
- Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
- Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
- Munson Healthcare (Traverse City)
- Sparrow Health System (Lansing)
- Ascension Michigan (Detroit)
- McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc)
- Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)
- Trinity Health (Livonia)
Minnesota
- Allina Health (Minneapolis)
- North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale)
- St. Luke's Health System (Duluth)
- M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)
Missouri
- BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)
- CoxHealth (Springfield)
- Mercy (St. Louis)
- University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)
New Jersey
- Atlantic Health System (Morristown)
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison)
- RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange)
- Cooper University Health Care (Camden)
- Virtua Health (Marlton)
New York
- NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)
- Catholic Health (Rockville Centre)
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)
- NYU Langone Health (New York City)
North Carolina
- Atrium Health (Charlotte)
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill)
- WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem)
- Cone Health (Greensboro)
Ohio
- OSU Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
- ProMedica (Toledo)
- Kettering Health (Dayton)
- The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)
- University Hospitals (Cleveland)
Oregon
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland)
- Providence (Hood River)
Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)
- Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)
- Main Line Health (Radnor Township)
- UPMC (Pittsburgh)
Rhode Island
- Lifespan (Providence)
Texas
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
- Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)
- UT Southwestern (Dallas)
- University of Texas Medical Branch Health (Galveston)
- CHI St. Luke's Health (Houston)
Utah
- Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)
- University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)
- UVA Health System (Charlottesville)
- VCU Health (Richmond)
- Carilion Clinic (Roanoke)
- Inova (Falls Church)
Washington
- Providence (Renton)
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)
- MultiCare Health System (Tacoma)
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver)