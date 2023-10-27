The 107 health systems preferred by patients for cardiology

WebMD released the results of the hospitals and health systems that patients prefer the most for cardiology in the U.S.

The WebMD patient choice awards were given based on surveys from patients on hospital preferences for specific specialties. Read more on the survey methodology here.

In order to receive the WebMD patient choice award, the hospital or health system must be in the top 30% of patient preferences, excluding Elite award recipients in that category.

Hospitals in the cardiology category perform procedures including angioplasty, coronary bypass, heart valve replacement, pacemaker or defibrillator placement and stent placement.

Here are the 107 hospitals and health systems that received the WebMD patient choice award:

Arizona

HonorHealth (Scottsdale)

Carondelet Health Network (Tucson)

California

Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)

UCLA Health System (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)

Stanford Medicine

Dignity Health (San Francisco)

Sutter Health (Sacramento)

University of California San Francisco Health

Loma Linda University Health

Colorado

Centura Health (Centennial)

Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare

Yale New Haven Health System

Delaware

ChristianaCare (Wilmington)

Florida

Baptist Health of South Florida (South Miami)

Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood)

AdventHealth (Orlando)

BayCare Health System (Clearwater)

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

HCA East Florida Division (Fort Lauderdale)

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Orlando Health

AdventHealth (Tampa)

Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center

Georgia

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Northside Health System (Atlanta)

Illinois

Rush University System for Health (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine

Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove)

Loyola University Health System (Maywood)

Indiana

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)

Beacon Health System (South Bend)

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)

Deaconess Health System (Evansville)

Franciscan Health (Mishawaka)

Kansas

University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Louisiana

Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)

Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)

North Oaks Health System (Hammond)

Maryland

MedStar Health (Columbia)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)

Southcoast Health System (New Bedford)

Tufts Medicine (Burlington)

Michigan

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Munson Healthcare (Traverse City)

Sparrow Health System (Lansing)

Ascension Michigan (Detroit)

McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc)

Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)

Trinity Health (Livonia)

Minnesota

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale)

St. Luke's Health System (Duluth)

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

Missouri

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

CoxHealth (Springfield)

Mercy (St. Louis)

University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

New Jersey

Atlantic Health System (Morristown)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison)

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange)

Cooper University Health Care (Camden)

Virtua Health (Marlton)

New York

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

Catholic Health (Rockville Centre)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

North Carolina

Atrium Health (Charlotte)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill)

WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem)

Cone Health (Greensboro)

Ohio

OSU Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

ProMedica (Toledo)

Kettering Health (Dayton)

The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

Oregon

Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland)

Providence (Hood River)

Pennsylvania

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)

Main Line Health (Radnor Township)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Lifespan (Providence)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

UT Southwestern (Dallas)

University of Texas Medical Branch Health (Galveston)

CHI St. Luke's Health (Houston)

Utah

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

UVA Health System (Charlottesville)

VCU Health (Richmond)

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke)

Inova (Falls Church)

Washington