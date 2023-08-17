Healthgrades has ranked the top 100 hospitals for cardiac care in 2023, including 10 hospitals in New York.

The 10 best hospitals in New York for cardiac care in 2023:

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

Rochester General Hospital

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Stony Brook University Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)