Healthgrades has ranked the top 100 hospitals for cardiac care in 2023, including 10 hospitals in Illinois.

The 10 best hospitals in Illinois for cardiac care in 2023:

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Edward Hospital-Main Campus (Naperville)

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

The University of Chicago Medical Center