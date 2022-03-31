Texas ASC Society founder has heart surgery at an ASC

Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society founder and ASC developer Woody Moore recently underwent heart surgery, and he chose to have it performed at a cardiovascular ASC.

Mr. Moore told Becker's that the procedure, a balloon angioplasty and single stent implant, lasted less than one hour at the Katy, Texas-based ASC, which he preferred not to name. Recovery took about an hour.

"The level of care and attention I received, and the efficiency, was of no surprise," Mr. Moore said. "The staff knew nothing of my background, but I felt like the attention, efficiency and genuine effort was great."

Mr. Moore said the idea of outpatient cardiovascular surgery was comfortable to him and that patients are increasingly warming up to the idea.

"Since I have devoted my entire career to developing and advocating for physician-ventured ASCs, it should come as no surprise that I would readily elect to have my heart procedure performed in one," Mr. Moore said in an email shared with Becker's. "I am grateful to have had the firsthand opportunity to finally experience the highest level of quality and safe care from devoted personnel."