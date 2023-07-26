Orlando Health opens advanced cardiac facility

Orlando Health has opened its newest facility in The Villages, Fla., a cardiac care facility that will focus on diagnostics, treatment and preventive care.

The 10,000-square-foot building has 12 exam rooms, a procedure room and five pre- and post-recovery rooms, according to a July 26 press release sent to Becker's.

The new facility is opening in phases, and physicians began seeing select patients in mid-June. The heart catherization lab is scheduled to open later this week, with CT and ultrasound scans beginning in early August.