Orlando Health opens advanced cardiac facility

Claire Wallace -  

Orlando Health has opened its newest facility in The Villages, Fla., a cardiac care facility that will focus on diagnostics, treatment and preventive care. 

The 10,000-square-foot building has 12 exam rooms, a procedure room and five pre- and post-recovery rooms, according to a July 26 press release sent to Becker's

The new facility is opening in phases, and physicians began seeing select patients in mid-June. The heart catherization lab is scheduled to open later this week, with CT and ultrasound scans beginning in early August. 

