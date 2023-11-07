Number of cardiology physicians by state

There are 34,312 active physicians specializing in cardiology in the U.S., according to recent data from KFF.

The organization gathered the data through a special request on state licensing information from Redi-Data, which was updated in September:

Here is the number of cardiology physicians in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 411

Alaska: 38

Arizona: 577

Arkansas: 218

California: 3,331

Colorado: 347

Connecticut: 653

Delaware: 100

District of Columbia: 321

Florida: 2,169

Georgia: 855

Hawaii: 90

Idaho: 57

Illinois: 1,517

Indiana: 558

Iowa: 298

Kansas: 194

Kentucky: 378

Louisiana: 463

Maine: 129

Maryland: 872

Massachusetts: 1,794

Michigan: 1,224

Minnesota: 726

Mississippi: 183

Missouri: 751

Montana: 57

Nebraska: 159

Nevada: 181

New Hampshire: 154

New Jersey: 1,236

New Mexico: 149

New York: 3,400

North Carolina: 981

North Dakota: 37

Ohio: 1,560

Oklahoma: 251

Oregon: 291

Pennsylvania: 2,055

Rhode Island: 212

South Carolina: 361

South Dakota: 47

Tennessee: 693

Texas: 2,127

Utah: 197

Vermont: 72

Virginia: 706

Washington: 507

West Virginia: 140

Wisconsin: 467

Wyoming: 18