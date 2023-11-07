Number of cardiology physicians by state

There are 34,312 active physicians specializing in cardiology in the U.S., according to recent data from KFF.
The organization gathered the data through a special request on state licensing information from Redi-Data, which was updated in September:
Here is the number of cardiology physicians in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: 411
Alaska: 38
Arizona: 577
Arkansas: 218
California: 3,331
Colorado: 347
Connecticut: 653
Delaware: 100
District of Columbia: 321
Florida: 2,169
Georgia: 855
Hawaii: 90
Idaho: 57
Illinois: 1,517
Indiana: 558
Iowa: 298
Kansas: 194
Kentucky: 378
Louisiana: 463
Maine: 129
Maryland: 872
Massachusetts: 1,794
Michigan: 1,224
Minnesota: 726
Mississippi: 183
Missouri: 751
Montana: 57
Nebraska: 159
Nevada: 181
New Hampshire: 154
New Jersey: 1,236
New Mexico: 149
New York: 3,400
North Carolina: 981
North Dakota: 37
Ohio: 1,560
Oklahoma: 251
Oregon: 291
Pennsylvania: 2,055
Rhode Island: 212
South Carolina: 361
South Dakota: 47
Tennessee: 693
Texas: 2,127
Utah: 197
Vermont: 72
Virginia: 706
Washington: 507
West Virginia: 140
Wisconsin: 467
Wyoming: 18