New York cardiology practice joining New York medical group

Cardiology Associates of Schenectady (N.Y.) will join Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, effective Jan. 1, the Albany Business Review reports.

Twenty-five cardiologists and 10 physician assistants will join St. Peter's. The practice will retain its six offices.

The two groups will work together to "ensure a smooth transition." St. Peter's also plans to launch walk-in clinics at several locations to provide urgent care-like services.

St. Peter's Health Partners has more than 665 physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 100 locations.

