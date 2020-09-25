New York cardiology practice joining New York medical group
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady (N.Y.) will join Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, effective Jan. 1, the Albany Business Review reports.
Twenty-five cardiologists and 10 physician assistants will join St. Peter's. The practice will retain its six offices.
The two groups will work together to "ensure a smooth transition." St. Peter's also plans to launch walk-in clinics at several locations to provide urgent care-like services.
St. Peter's Health Partners has more than 665 physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 100 locations.
