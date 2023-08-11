New chronic coronary disease guidelines from AHA, ACC

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology joined various other organizations in issuing an updated guideline for managing patients with chronic coronary disease, according to an Aug. 11 report from Cardiology Advisor.

The guidelines offer recommendations for evaluation, symptom management, quality of life improvements and prevention of future events relative to cardiovascular disease and heart failure.

The main takeaways include recommendations for nonpharmacologic therapies, blood pressure and cholesterol management, consistent physical activity and a heart-healthy diet, and reduction or elimination of alcohol and tobacco use. The guidelines also recommend specific medications and procedures, depending on the health conditions of each patient.

The updated guidelines were published in Circulation and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.