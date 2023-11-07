Mulkay Cardiology Consultants notifies 80,000 of ransomware attack

On Nov. 3, Mulkay Cardiology Consultants at Holy Name Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J., notified the Maine attorney general's office of a ransomware incident that the company discovered in September, databreaches.net reported Nov. 6.

The incident, which occurred between Sept. 1-5, affected 79,582 people. The information that was potentially acquired includes people's names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers or state IDs, medical treatment information, and health insurance information.

The number of patients affected in the overall total is unknown to databreaches.net.