Meet the leaders of the 9 best hospitals in Pennsylvania for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including nine in Pennsylvania.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Jim Benedict, president

Donald Whiting, MD, chief medical officer

Brian Devine, CFO

Brian Parker, MD, chief quality and learning officer

Angela Costa, BSN, RN, chief nurse executive

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Jaewon Ryu, MD, president and CEO

J. Edward Hartle, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer

Dominic Moffa, executive vice president and chief strategy officer

Kevin Roberts, executive vice president and CFO

Janet Tomcavage, MSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) and Lancaster General Hospital

Kevin Mahoney, CEO of Penn Medicine

Jefferson Einstein Hospital (Philadelphia) and Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital (East Norriton)

Joseph Cacchione, MD, CEO of Jefferson

Baligh Yehia, MD, president of Jefferson Health

Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive officer of Jefferson Health

Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, executive vice president and chief experience and health equity officer of Jefferson Health

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Jack Lynch, president of CEO of Main Line Health

Katie Galbraith, president of Lankenau Medical Center

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Don McKenna, president

Robert Harbaugh, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer

Michelle Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer

Maher Hanna, vice president of operations

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)