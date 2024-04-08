Meet the leaders of the 9 best hospitals in Pennsylvania for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including nine in Pennsylvania.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)
- Jim Benedict, president
- Donald Whiting, MD, chief medical officer
- Brian Devine, CFO
- Brian Parker, MD, chief quality and learning officer
- Angela Costa, BSN, RN, chief nurse executive
Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)
- Jaewon Ryu, MD, president and CEO
- J. Edward Hartle, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer
- Dominic Moffa, executive vice president and chief strategy officer
- Kevin Roberts, executive vice president and CFO
- Janet Tomcavage, MSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) and Lancaster General Hospital
- Kevin Mahoney, CEO of Penn Medicine
Jefferson Einstein Hospital (Philadelphia) and Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital (East Norriton)
- Joseph Cacchione, MD, CEO of Jefferson
- Baligh Yehia, MD, president of Jefferson Health
- Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive officer of Jefferson Health
- Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, executive vice president and chief experience and health equity officer of Jefferson Health
Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)
- Jack Lynch, president of CEO of Main Line Health
- Katie Galbraith, president of Lankenau Medical Center
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)
- Don McKenna, president
- Robert Harbaugh, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer
- Michelle Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer
- Maher Hanna, vice president of operations
Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)
- Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple University Health System
- Abhinav Rastogi, president and CEO of Temple University Hospital