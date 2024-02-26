Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in New York for cardiac surgery

Cameron Cortigiano -  

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including seven in New York.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the New York hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

  • Daniel Baker, MD, executive director
  • Elan Levy, MD, medical director
  • Brandon Cole, associate executive director, hospital operations

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

  • Brendan Carr, MD, CEO
  • Margaret Pastuszko, president and COO
  • Vicki LoPachin, MD, chief medical officer
  • Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, chief nurse executive and senior vice president, cardiac services

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

  • Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO
  • Brian Donley, MD, executive vice president and COO
  • Michael Breslin, group senior vice president, CFO and treasurer
  • Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer

Northwell Health North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

  • Jon Sendach, executive director 
  • David Hirschwerk, MD, medical director
  • Tara Laumenede, RN, chief nursing officer

Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

  • Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, executive director
  • Jay Enden, MD, medical director
  • Ralph Civello, RN, associate executive director of patient care services and chief nursing officer
  • William O'Connell, RN, deputy executive director

Northwell Health Staten Island University Hospital (New York City) 

  • Nicole Berwald, MD, medical director
  • Myrna Capabianco, BSN, chief nursing officer

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

  • Michael Israel, president and CEO
  • Anthony Costello, executive vice president and COO
  • Renee Garrick, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer
  • Phyllis Yezzo, DNP, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer

