Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in New York for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including seven in New York.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the New York hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Daniel Baker, MD, executive director

Elan Levy, MD, medical director

Brandon Cole, associate executive director, hospital operations

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Brendan Carr, MD, CEO

Margaret Pastuszko, president and COO

Vicki LoPachin, MD, chief medical officer

Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, chief nurse executive and senior vice president, cardiac services

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO

Brian Donley, MD, executive vice president and COO

Michael Breslin, group senior vice president, CFO and treasurer

Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer

Northwell Health North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Jon Sendach, executive director

David Hirschwerk, MD, medical director

Tara Laumenede, RN, chief nursing officer

Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, executive director

Jay Enden, MD, medical director

Ralph Civello, RN, associate executive director of patient care services and chief nursing officer

William O'Connell, RN, deputy executive director

Northwell Health Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

Nicole Berwald, MD, medical director

Myrna Capabianco, BSN, chief nursing officer

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)