Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in Florida for cardiac surgery

Cameron Cortigiano -  

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including seven in Florida. 

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Florida hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

  • Ken West, CEO
  • Tom Schlemmer, CFO
  • Alex Paya, MD, chief medical officer
  • Damon Barrett, COO

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

  • C. Eric Lawson, CEO
  • Kristy Redd-Hachey, CFO
  • John Gerhold, COO
  • Sherrie Somers, DO, chief medical officer

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

  • Gianrico Farrugia, MD, CEO and president of Mayo Clinic
  • Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic Florida

Memorial Regional Hospital (Hollywood)

  • K. Scott Wester, president and CEO
  • Leah Carpenter, executive vice president and COO
  • Aharon Sareli, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer
  • Monica Puga, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

  • Matt Novak, president

Sarasota Memorial Hospital 

  • David Verinder, president and CEO
  • Jeff Limbocker, CFO
  • James Fiorica, MD, chief medical officer

UF Health Jacksonville

  • Patrick Green, CEO
  • Greg Miller, executive vice president and COO
  • Dean Cocchi, vice president and CFO
  • Kelly Gray-Eurom, MD, chief quality officer

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast