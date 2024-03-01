Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in Florida for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including seven in Florida.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Florida hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

Ken West, CEO

Tom Schlemmer, CFO

Alex Paya, MD, chief medical officer

Damon Barrett, COO

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

C. Eric Lawson, CEO

Kristy Redd-Hachey, CFO

John Gerhold, COO

Sherrie Somers, DO, chief medical officer

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Gianrico Farrugia, MD, CEO and president of Mayo Clinic

Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic Florida

Memorial Regional Hospital (Hollywood)

K. Scott Wester, president and CEO

Leah Carpenter, executive vice president and COO

Aharon Sareli, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer

Monica Puga, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Matt Novak, president

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

David Verinder, president and CEO

Jeff Limbocker, CFO

James Fiorica, MD, chief medical officer

UF Health Jacksonville