Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in Florida for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including seven in Florida.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Here are the leaders of the Florida hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)
- Ken West, CEO
- Tom Schlemmer, CFO
- Alex Paya, MD, chief medical officer
- Damon Barrett, COO
HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)
- C. Eric Lawson, CEO
- Kristy Redd-Hachey, CFO
- John Gerhold, COO
- Sherrie Somers, DO, chief medical officer
Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)
- Gianrico Farrugia, MD, CEO and president of Mayo Clinic
- Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic Florida
Memorial Regional Hospital (Hollywood)
- K. Scott Wester, president and CEO
- Leah Carpenter, executive vice president and COO
- Aharon Sareli, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer
- Monica Puga, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive
Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)
- Matt Novak, president
- David Verinder, president and CEO
- Jeff Limbocker, CFO
- James Fiorica, MD, chief medical officer
- Patrick Green, CEO
- Greg Miller, executive vice president and COO
- Dean Cocchi, vice president and CFO
- Kelly Gray-Eurom, MD, chief quality officer