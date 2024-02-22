Meet the leaders of the 15 best hospitals in California for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including 15 in California.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Here are the leaders of the California hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Adventist Health Glendale

Alice Issai, president

Kingman Ho, MD, medical officer

Elizabeth Cochran, operations executive

Robert Bonner, finance officer

AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center

Lisa Hahn, CEO

Christina Land, chief nursing officer

John Zilkow, CFO

Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)

Craig Castro, president and CEO

Craig Wagoner, executive vice president and COO

Daniel Davis, RN, senior vice president and chief clinical and operations officer

Christopher Nueman, senior vice president and CFO

Thomas Utecht, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Mark Adamas, MD, chief medical officer

Carlos Bohorquez, CFO

Cheryl Reinking, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

Dan Woods, CEO

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Robert Braithwaite, president and CEO

Michael Brant-Zawadzki, MD, senior physician executive

Marcy Brown, senior vice president and COO

Martin Fee, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer

Andrew Guarni, executive vice president and CFO

Rick Martin, EdD, MSN, RN, senior vice president, clinical operations and chief nursing officer

John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center

Michael Thomas, president and CEO

Jane Willemsen, COO

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Greg Adams, CEO

Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer

Bechara Choucair, MD, senior vice president and chief health officer

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president, Southern California and Hawaii

Carrie Owen Plietz, regional president, Northern California

PIH Health Whittier Hospital

James West, president and CEO

Davis Lee, MD, chief medical information officer and chief innovation officer

Rosalio Lopez, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief strategy officer

Ramona Pratt, MSN, RN, PIH Health Whittier Hospital chief nursing officer

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Seth Teigen, chief executive

Jennifer Cord, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

Eileen Haubl, CFO

Melanie Spencer Wolfe, DO, chief medical officer

Riverside Community Hospital

Zachary Johnson, CFO

Sari Nabulsi, MD, chief medical officer

Annette Greenwood, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

John Mazziotta, MD, PhD, CEO of UCLA Health

Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System

Stanford Health Care

David Entwistle, president and CEO

Quinn McKenna, COO

Linda Hoff, CFO

Niraj Sehgal, MD, MPH, chief medical officer

Dale Beatty, chief nursing officer

UC San Diego Medical Center