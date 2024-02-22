Meet the leaders of the 15 best hospitals in California for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including 15 in California.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the California hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
- Alice Issai, president
- Kingman Ho, MD, medical officer
- Elizabeth Cochran, operations executive
- Robert Bonner, finance officer
AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Lisa Hahn, CEO
- Christina Land, chief nursing officer
- John Zilkow, CFO
Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)
- Craig Castro, president and CEO
- Craig Wagoner, executive vice president and COO
- Daniel Davis, RN, senior vice president and chief clinical and operations officer
- Christopher Nueman, senior vice president and CFO
- Thomas Utecht, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer
El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital
- Mark Adamas, MD, chief medical officer
- Carlos Bohorquez, CFO
- Cheryl Reinking, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer
- Dan Woods, CEO
- Robert Braithwaite, president and CEO
- Michael Brant-Zawadzki, MD, senior physician executive
- Marcy Brown, senior vice president and COO
- Martin Fee, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer
- Andrew Guarni, executive vice president and CFO
- Rick Martin, EdD, MSN, RN, senior vice president, clinical operations and chief nursing officer
John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center
- Michael Thomas, president and CEO
- Jane Willemsen, COO
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
- Greg Adams, CEO
- Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer
- Bechara Choucair, MD, senior vice president and chief health officer
- Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president, Southern California and Hawaii
- Carrie Owen Plietz, regional president, Northern California
- James West, president and CEO
- Davis Lee, MD, chief medical information officer and chief innovation officer
- Rosalio Lopez, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief strategy officer
- Ramona Pratt, MSN, RN, PIH Health Whittier Hospital chief nursing officer
Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Seth Teigen, chief executive
- Jennifer Cord, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer
- Eileen Haubl, CFO
- Melanie Spencer Wolfe, DO, chief medical officer
- Zachary Johnson, CFO
- Sari Nabulsi, MD, chief medical officer
- Annette Greenwood, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- John Mazziotta, MD, PhD, CEO of UCLA Health
- Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System
- David Entwistle, president and CEO
- Quinn McKenna, COO
- Linda Hoff, CFO
- Niraj Sehgal, MD, MPH, chief medical officer
- Dale Beatty, chief nursing officer
- Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health
- Parag Agnihotri, MD, chief medical officer of population health services
- Margarita Baggett, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer
- Lori Donaldson, CFO
- Brenden Kremer, COO
- Christopher Longhurst, MD, chief medical officer and chief digital officer
- Nick Macchione, chief health officer