MedArrive, Heartbeat Health partner to improve cardiology care for Medicaid beneficiaries

Mobile-integrated care provider MedArrive has partnered with tech-enabled virtual cardiology company Heartbeat Health to better serve Medicaid beneficiaries.

Heartbeat Health focuses on leveraging data, device connectivity and clinicians to deliver 24/7 cardiovascular services to patients, according to an Aug. 15 press release.

More than one in four Medicaid beneficiaries have some form of cardiovascular disease, according to MedArrive.

Through the new partnership, MedArrive can support health plan members from the comfort of their homes. This is especially beneficial for patients in rural regions or economically disadvantaged urban areas.

MedArrive and Heartbeat also help to engage other health plans who are interested in improving health outcomes and lowering the costs associated with heart disease.