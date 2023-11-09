Mayo Clinic enters generative AI partnership for cardiology care

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and healthcare technology company Agamon Health have entered a partnership to expand Agamon's cardiology offerings, according to a Nov. 8 report from Imaging Technology News.

Agamon uses generative artificial intelligence to automate the workflow and close gaps in patient care.

Mayo is collaborating with the health tech company to improve the rate of patient follow-ups in cardiology to improve health outcomes. Currently, an estimated 45% to 65.1% of cardiology patients do not adhere to the recommended American Association of Cardiology follow-up guidelines.

The Agamon and Mayo partnership aims to "close the loop" on patient follow-ups, according to the report.