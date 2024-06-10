Kentucky hospital to open cardiology clinic

Cadiz, Ky.-based Trigg County Hospital is set to open a cardiology clinic for a new cardiology clinic, according to a June 8 report by WKDZ.

The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the clinic June 18.

The clinic is led by Sanjay Bose, MD, an interventional cardiologist, who has more than 30 years of experience.

Services offered at the clinic include treatment of chest pain, congestive heart failure, dyspnea, heart arrhythmia, heart disease, high cholesterol and hypertension, according to the hospital's website.