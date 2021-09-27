Interventional cardiologists offered highest average starting salary: 5 stats to know

Interventional cardiology is expected to have a deficit of 7,080 physicians by 2025, according to a report by physician search and consulting firm Merritt Hawkins.

Note: Figures are based on 2,458 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search assignments that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies from April 2020 to March 2021.

Five stats to know:

1. Interventional cardiologists are offered the highest average starting salaries of physicians: $611,000.

2. On average, interventional cardiology generates $3,484,375 in net annual hospital revenue.

3. Interventional cardiologists from 2020-21 ranged from $400,000 to $1 million, with an average of $611,000. Noninvasive cardiologists ranged from $350,000 to $700,000, with an average of $446,000.

4. Cardiology is expected to have a deficit of 7,080 physicians by 2025. Cardiothoracic surgery is expected to have a deficit of ​​1,800.

5. Noninvasive cardiologists saw one of the largest year-over-year salary increases — increasing nine percent from 2019-20 to 2020-21.