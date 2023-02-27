How cardiologists deal with burnout

The top coping mechanism for cardiologists dealing with burnout is exercise, according to a Feb. 24 report from Medscape that surveyed over 9,100 practicing physicians.

Over half of cardiologists (51 percent) exercise when they are feeling burnt out. Here are all the ways cardiologists deal with burnout:

Editor's Note: Respondents could choose more than one coping mechanism.

1. Exercise: 51 percent

2. Isolation: 43 percent

3. Talking with family and friends: 43 percent

4. Listening to music: 33 percent

5. Drinking alcohol: 27 percent

6. Sleeping more: 26 percent