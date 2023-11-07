Hoag implants one of the world's 1st dual-chamber leadless pacemaker

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has implanted one of the world's first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker in a patient, a minimally invasive procedure recently cleared by the FDA.

Hoag used Abbott's Aveir leadless pacemaker system for the procedure, according to a Nov. 7 press release.

The pacemaker is smaller than a AAA battery and provides consistent atrioventricular synchrony, the coordinated contraction of the atria and ventricles of the heart that allow for proper heart function.

Nearly 80% of pacemaker patients require pacing in two chambers of the heart. Aveir offers beat-to-beat communication between the pacemakers in both chambers of the heart.

In a clinical trial, an average atrioventricular synchrony of at least 95% was achieved in patients.

The procedure was performed by Hoag clinical cardiac electrophysiologist Rajesh Banker, MD, who also served as the principal investigator in a trial of the pacemaker at Hoag.

Nearby system Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital also recently successfully implanted the system.