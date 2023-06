Statesboro-based East Georgia Medical & Surgical Associates has opened a new cardiology clinic, East Georgia Cardiology, according to a June 22 report from The Georgia Virtue.

The system has added interventional cardiologist Richard Petrella, MD, to lead the new clinic. He will provide routine and preventive cardiac services and help manage chronic conditions.

Previously, Dr. Petrella spent over three decades working at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hamot in Erie, Pa.