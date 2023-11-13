Dr. Jag Singh named top medical advisor for SmartCardia

SmartCardia, provider of an integrated cloud platform for remote cardiology patient monitoring, has named Jag Singh, MD, as its new principal medical adviser.

Dr. Singh has over 25 years of experience in medicine. In his new role, he will optimize and innovate SmartCardia's digital health offerings and envision future platforms and programs.

He will also play a role in provider and community education, according to a Nov. 13 press release.

Dr. Singh is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston and the former clinical director of the cardiology division at Massachusetts General Hospital.