Crozer Health, Nemours team up for cardiology

Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health has partnered with Nemours Children's Health, Delaware Valley, to expand pediatric cardiology services in the region, according to a Feb. 23 report from The Philadelphia Tribune.

Nemours, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., currently has 95 locations across four states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Its new partnership with Crozer will enhance the four-hospital system's cardiology services, embedding Nemours' pediatric cardiology services within Crozer and providing Crozer patients with Nemours' NICU services.

Crozer has faced external pressure financially and legally in recent months, with its flagship hospital losing and temporarily regaining accreditation for its surgical residency program.

Crozer's parent company initially sued the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for causing a "rush to the exits," but dropped the lawsuit to focus on a formal appeal, according to the report.

Beginning Feb. 1, Crozer's parent company has a 270-day window to sell off the financially struggling system.