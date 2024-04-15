CMS approves new cardiology procedure for Arizona ASC

Mesa, Ariz.-based Tri-City Cardiology has added the CardioMEMS HF System following approval from CMS.

The CardioMEMS system is a minimally invasive procedure that provides real-time monitoring of pulmonary artery pressure, according to an April 12 news release. Tri-City has become one of the first ASCs that CMS has approved to perform outpatient procedures using the system.

Once implanted, the CardioMEMS sensor transmits data to healthcare providers, helping to monitor patients remotely.

Tri-City, which was established in 1979, opened its first ASC in 2022 and focuses on state-of-the-art, minimally invasive care and procedures, the release said.