ChristianaCare opens cardiology practice in Maryland

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare expanded its services in Maryland with the opening of ChristianaCare Cardiology at Elkton, according to a June 12 news release.

Led by Erik Marshall, MD, the practice provides diagnostic testing services including echocardiography, Holter monitoring, electrocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, stress testing and nuclear stress testing.

The practice is part of ChristianaCare Cardiology Consultants, which now has nine locations across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.





