Cardiology society supports migration of select cardiology procedures to ASCs

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions issued a statement in support of CMS' decision to allow select percutaneous coronary interventions to be performed in the ASC setting.

1. CMS began reimbursing the procedures in January 2020.

2. These procedures can be performed in ASCs because clinical outcomes for patients discharged the same day were similar to those who underwent the procedure in a hospital and stayed for routine overnight observation.

3. Moving select procedures to the ASC setting has potential to "lower cost of care without a compromise in clinical outcomes."

"The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions supported this coverage decision provided the quality and safety standards for PCI in an ASC were equivalent to the hospital setting," the group wrote in the paper.

4. The society offered additional guidance on starting a cardiovascular program in an ASC.

