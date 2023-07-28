Cardiologist wealth in 2023: 9 things to know

Cardiologists earn an average of $507,000 annually, according to Medscape's "Cardiologist Wealth and Debt 2023" report, published July 26.

Here are eight additional things to know about the wealth of cardiologists in 2023:

1. A plurality of cardiologists (33 percent) have a net worth of between $2 million and $5 million.

2. Twenty-two percent of cardiologists are worth more than $5 million.

3. Eighteen percent of cardiologists are worth less than $500,000.

4. Male cardiologists have a slightly higher net worth than female cardiologists on average, with 25 percent of men having a net worth of more than $5 million, compared to 17 percent of women.

5. Forty-five 45 percent of cardiologists live within their means while 47 percent live below their means.

6. More than half of cardiologists (53 percent) are paying a mortgage on their primary residence.

7. Thirteen percent of cardiologists are still paying off student loans.

8. Forty-four percent of cardiologists expect their portfolios to decline over the next year.