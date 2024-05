Cardiologist salary vs. average household income in 24 states

Cardiologists have the highest annual salary in Minnesota, earning $523,550 on average, which is significantly higher than the average household income of $109,737 in the state.

Here is the comparison between the average annual salary for cardiologists in more than 20 states and the average household income, with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census.

Note: Salary data for cardiologists was not available for every state.

Alabama

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $443,520

Average household income: $82,956

California

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $389,120

Average household income: $131,504

Connecticut

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $381,730

Average household income: $128,160

Florida

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $494,690

Average household income: $99,349

Georgia

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $429,980

Average household income: $99,863

Louisiana

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $422,290

Average household income: $79,175

Michigan

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $368,260

Average household income: $91,856

Minnesota

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $523,550

Average household income: $109,737

Mississippi

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $418,290

Average household income: $72,624

Nebraska

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $439,630

Average household income: $94,599

New Jersey

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $331,430

Average household income: $134,191

New Mexico

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $382,740

Average household income: $82,382

New York

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $402,840

Average household income: $119,130

North Carolina

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $450,610

Average household income: $94,353

Ohio

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $500,440

Average household income: $90,109

Pennsylvania

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $408,950

Average household income: $100,015

Rhode Island

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $345,690

Average household income: $108,023

South Carolina

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $287,360

Average household income: $88,704

Tennessee

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $472,670

Average household income: $89,799

Texas

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $323,310

Average household income: $101,738

Utah

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $267,030

Average household income: $114,044

Virginia

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $399,570

Average household income: $119,058

Washington

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $473,190

Average household income: $125,847

Wyoming

Cardiologists' average annual salary: $498,630

Average household income: $90,018