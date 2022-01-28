Cardiologist pay jumped 5% last year: 5 stats

Median cardiologist pay hit $459,000, the third highest-earning specialty in 2021, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

1. Cardiology median salary increased by 5 percent in 2021.

2. Cardiologist incentive bonuses hit $71,000.

3. Cardiology has the highest projected shortage of physicians — 7,080

4. Here's how median cardiologist annual salary varies by employment setting:

Single-specialty: $550,000

Multispecialty: $435,000

Hospital department practice $450,000

Rural health clinic: $520,000

Academic department: $236,000

5. Ninety-two percent of cardiologists surveyed said they would choose the same specialty again.