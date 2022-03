Cardiologist pay in 5 major cities

Self-employed cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.

Here are stats on average annual cardiologist salaries, grouped by practice setting and experience range, in five cities:

Atlanta

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $370,370

8 to 14 years: $431,102

15 to 21 years: $492,831

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $479,757

8 to 14 years: $491,166

15 to 21 years: $563,354

Chicago

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $370,370

8 to 14 years: $436,786

15 to 21 years: $481,016

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $479,757

8 to 14 years: $491,166

15 to 21 years: $546,578

Los Angeles

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $370,370

8 to 14 years: $411,699

15 to 21 years: $456,733

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $479,757

8 to 14 years: $491,166

15 to 21 years: $546,578

New York City

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $370,370

8 to 14 years: $390,327

15 to 21 years: $445,826

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $479,757

8 to 14 years: $491,166

15 to 21 years: $546,578

Phoenix

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $370,370

8 to 14 years: $424,089

15 to 21 years: $502,374

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $479,757

8 to 14 years: $491,166

15 to 21 years: $546,578