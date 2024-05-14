Cardiologist hourly pay vs. minimum wage by state

Cardiologists earn more than $251 per hour in Minnesota, the state with the highest average hourly wage for cardiologists, compared to the state's minimum wage of $8.85 per hour.

Salary data for cardiologists is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information.

Data on minimum wage for each state is from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Note: Compensation data for cardiologists was not available in every state.

Alabama

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $213.23

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

California

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $187.08

State minimum hourly wage: $16.00

Connecticut

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $183.52

State minimum hourly wage: $15.69

Florida

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $237.83

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00

Georgia

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $206.72

State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Louisiana

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $203.02

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Michigan

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $177.05

State minimum hourly wage: $10.33

Minnesota

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $251.71

State minimum hourly wage: $8.85 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.85 for companies making more.

Mississippi

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $201.10

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Nebraska

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $211.36

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00 for companies with four or more employees

New Jersey

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $159.34

State minimum hourly wage: $15.13; $13.73 for seasonal and small employers with fewer than six employees

New Mexico

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $184.01

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00

New York

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $193.67

State minimum hourly wage: $15.00; $16.00 for New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County and Westchester County.

North Carolina

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $216.64

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Ohio

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $240.60

State minimum hourly wage: $10.45 for employers with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else

Pennsylvania

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $196.61

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Rhode Island

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $166.20

State minimum hourly wage: $14.00

South Carolina

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $138.16

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Tennessee

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $227.24

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Texas

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $155.44

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Utah

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $128.38

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Virginia

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $192.10

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00

Washington

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $227.50

State minimum hourly wage: $16.28

Wyoming

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $239.73

State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act