Cardiologist hourly pay vs. minimum wage by state

Cardiologists earn more than $251 per hour in Minnesota, the state with the highest average hourly wage for cardiologists, compared to the state's minimum wage of $8.85 per hour.
Salary data for cardiologists is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information.
Data on minimum wage for each state is from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Note: Compensation data for cardiologists was not available in every state.
Alabama
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $213.23
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
California
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $187.08
State minimum hourly wage: $16.00
Connecticut
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $183.52
State minimum hourly wage: $15.69
Florida
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $237.83
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00
Georgia
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $206.72
State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Louisiana
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $203.02
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Michigan
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $177.05
State minimum hourly wage: $10.33
Minnesota
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $251.71
State minimum hourly wage: $8.85 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.85 for companies making more.
Mississippi
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $201.10
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Nebraska
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $211.36
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00 for companies with four or more employees
New Jersey
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $159.34
State minimum hourly wage: $15.13; $13.73 for seasonal and small employers with fewer than six employees
New Mexico
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $184.01
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00
New York
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $193.67
State minimum hourly wage: $15.00; $16.00 for New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County and Westchester County.
North Carolina
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $216.64
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Ohio
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $240.60
State minimum hourly wage: $10.45 for employers with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else
Pennsylvania
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $196.61
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Rhode Island
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $166.20
State minimum hourly wage: $14.00
South Carolina
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $138.16
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Tennessee
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $227.24
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Texas
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $155.44
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Utah
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $128.38
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Virginia
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $192.10
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00
Washington
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $227.50
State minimum hourly wage: $16.28
Wyoming
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $239.73
State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act