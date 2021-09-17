Alabama heart ASC tabled amid opposition

The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama in Montgomery has set aside its request to open an ASC for endovascular and cardiac catheterization procedures amid opposition from several hospitals and other organizations, according to business law publication Lexology.

The group filed a certificate of need for a surgery center earlier this year. Montgomery, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital & Clinic, Jackson Surgery Center, Montgomery (Ala.) Surgical Center and Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, an affiliate of UAB Health System, opposed it.

The institute's certificate of need request was denied July 28, and it filed an exception to the recommendation Aug. 4 for the board to reconsider its application. The request has been tabled.

The Heart Center Cardiology in Auburn, Ala., also filed a certificate of need to develop an office-based lab that would include procedures such as diagnostic coronary angiography within the private practice. East Alabama Medical Center in Montgomery filed opposition June 23, and the certificate of need is pending.

The certificate of need review board will next meet Oct. 20.