AI tool can detect heart attack risk years in advance

Fountain Life, a health technology company, created an artificial intelligence-enabled coronary artery scan that can detect if a patient is at risk for a heart attack up to 10 years before displaying symptoms, according to a July 24 report from Fagen Wasanni.

The AI tool quickly analyzes the results of a coronary computed tomography angiography, eliminating the need for analysis by both cardiologists and radiologists.

The AI is capable of identifying plaque in the arteries and specifying whether it is calcified or uncalcified plaque. Uncalcified plaque is more likely to rupture and is commonly missed in traditional assessments, according to the report.

Almost half of all heart attacks do not display symptoms before they occur, and the scan's ability to identify risks such as uncalcified plaque allows it to detect heart attack risk three, five and even 10 years before symptoms appear, according to the report.