Advanced Heart and Vascular Center to open New Mexico ASC

The Advanced Heart and Vascular Center of New Mexico is moving to a new location in Albuquerque and adding an advanced ASC, according to a July 20 report from the Carlsbad Current Argus.

The center plans to move to its new location by Sept. 1 and open its ASC shortly after. The first cardiac catheterization lab is set to open Sept. 11, with the second set for October.

The new catheterization labs alone will bring $3 million dollars of new procedural capabilities to Carlsbad and its surrounding areas, according to the report.