A dozen ways to curb workplace bullying from the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology is looking to squash bullying in the delivery of cardiovascular care.

The nonprofit medical association released a health policy statement addressing workplace bias, discrimination, bullying and harassment March 17.

Below are its 12 principles for building respect, civility and inclusion:

1. Civility and respect are essential for teamwork and are key in helping improve cardiovascular care.

2. Those providing, researching or educating about cardiovascular care should be able to recognize bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment.

3. Those providing, researching or educating about cardiovascular care should be aware of the consequences bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment has on well-being, patient safety and organizational success.

4. Those providing, researching or educating about cardiovascular care should establish a culture of respect in their policies, programs and procedures.

5. Those providing, researching or educating about cardiovascular care should actively work to create an environment free from bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment through allyship, upstander behaviors, and supporting institutional efforts.

6. Addressing bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment requires organization structure, supportive leadership, and adequate financial and personnel resources.

7. Independent evaluation and transparent reporting to track progress is encouraged.

8. Those providing, researching or educating about cardiovascular care should have clear policies that address bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment established by best practices.

9. Cardiovascular organizations should promote objectivity, minimize bias and have a holistic view in hiring and evaluation.

10. Performance reviews should include assessment on respect and civility.

11. Cardiovascular organizations should have a safe, fair and transparent way to report incidents of bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment.

12. The college will serve its members by creating resources, providing education and developing tools to address bias, discrimination, bullying and harrasment.