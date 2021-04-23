8 updates for cardiology ASCs

Cardiology-driven ASCs only make up 2 percent of single-specialty ASCs, but there has been an increasing trend of cardiology procedures being performed in an outpatient setting.

Here are eight updates for cardiology ASCs:

1. New research shows underserved patient groups were more likely to use remote ambulatory cardiology visits during the pandemic, but these visits also saw less frequent testing and prescribing, HCPLive reported April 7.

2. St. Louis Heart and Vascular sued SSM Health March 31 to prevent it from entering into an exclusive contract with another cardiology provider for adult services, according to a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

3. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

4. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.

5. Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health acquired cardiovascular care group Los Angeles Cardiology Associates. After the acquisition, Los Angeles Cardiology Associates' 12 healthcare providers and seven medical offices are part of PIH Health Physicians, according to an April 1 release.

6. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC launched a cardiac and vascular institute, bringing all of the academic medical center's cardiovascular care services under one roof.

7. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System appointed Robert Cubeddu, MD, as president of its heart institute. Dr. Cubeddu joins NCH from Cleveland Clinic Florida, where he served as chairman of cardiovascular medicine and regional director of structural heart disease.

8. Here are five cardiologists who recently joined new practices, stepped into new roles or announced their departures.

