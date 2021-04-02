PIH Health acquires LA cardiology practice

Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health has acquired cardiovascular care group Los Angeles Cardiology Associates.

After the acquisition, Los Angeles Cardiology Associates' 12 healthcare providers and seven medical offices are part of PIH Health Physicians, according to an April 1 release.

PIH is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves roughly 3.7 million California residents with its 35 outpatient medical office buildings and three hospitals.

Los Angeles Cardiology Associates are leaders in techniques like transcatheter aortic valve replacement and transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement.

More articles on surgery centers:

Feds eye $147M paid to ASC, clinic owner for uninsured COVID-19 patient treatment

ASCs return to growth: Big plans from innovative execs

15 ASCs opened or announced in March

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.