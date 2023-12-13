6 new cardiology ASCs in 2023

Here are six cardiology-focused ASCs that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. Chicago-based Endeavor Health Edward Hospital plans to open the first cardiac ASC in the Chicago region at its Naperville-based hospital campus in 2025.

2. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) completed construction on its new ASC and medical office building, which is slated to open in spring 2024.

3. HonorHealth broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz., as part of a $60 million expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

4. Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC and an expansion of its cardiology pavilion.

5. Tri-City Cardiology opened a 15,745-square-foot, cardiovascular-focused ASC: Tri-City Surgical Centers in Mesa, Ariz.

6. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health plans to build an outpatient cardiovascular surgery center in the city that is projected to open in early 2025.