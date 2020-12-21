4 things to consider for implementing cardiovascular outmigration

Atlas Healthcare Partners shared tips and strategies for ASCs implementing a cardiovascular outmigration strategy in a Dec. 16 report.

By 2030, 82 percent of all outpatient cardiovascular procedures will be appropriate for migration from hospitals to ASCs, the report said.

Four things things to consider, according to the report:

Design: Typical cardiovascular ASC programs have two cath labs with fixed imaging and a general procedure room. Future cardiovascular ASCs should have expanded cath labs and be designed with natural colors and scenes to relieve patient stress.

The smart heart department: Wearable devices and digital technology could lead to a new cardiovascular department focused on monitoring a patient's conditions. Connected health devices will help enable the shift from episodic to continuous care in the ASC.

Virtual cardiac rehab: Telehealth can deliver virtual cardiac rehabilitation services. The American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation partnered with other organizations to share a joint statement advocating for home-based cardiac rehab for some patients. The organization also submitted letters to CMS urging the agency to expand teleheath reimbursement for cardiac and pulmonary rehab.

Imaging: Stark Laws don't allow imaging at cardiovascular ASCs, but adding it is beneficial since it provides wrap-around care for patients. Non-complex patients would be able to have a single location for services outside physician offices if imaging was added to cardiovascular ASCs.

Read the full report here.

More articles on surgery centers:

New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown

GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

The biggest roadblocks in 2021: 7 ASC leaders share their predictions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.