4 recently debuted cardiology robots, procedures

Here are four recently approved cardiology robots, technology and procedures, as reported by Becker's since June 8:

1. Medtronic's PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System for the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation was the first PFA device to earn FDA approval. The system provides rapid, effective pulmonary vein isolation through consistent and predictable energy delivery and catheter maneuverability. It is expected to hit the market this year.

2. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian implanted one of the world's first dual-chamber leadless pacemakers in a patient in a minimally invasive procedure recently cleared by the FDA. Hoag used Abbott's Aveir leadless pacemaker system for the procedure, which is smaller than a AAA battery.

3. Fountain Life, a health technology company, created an artificial intelligence-enabled coronary artery scan that can detect if a patient is at risk for a heart attack up to 10 years before displaying symptoms. The AI tool is designed to quickly analyze the results of a coronary computed tomography angiography, eliminating the need for analysis by both cardiologists and radiologists.

4. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center performed the first procedures using Magenta Medical's Elevate percutaneous left ventricular assist device, the world's smallest heart pump, for the treatment of coronary artery disease. The pump is being used as part of an FDA-approved early feasibility study.