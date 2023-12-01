3 new cardiology ASCs in November

Here are three cardiology ASCs that are under construction or recently have opened, as reported by Becker's since Nov. 6:

1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) completed construction on its new ASC and medical office building, which is slated to open in spring 2024. The facility was built in partnership with two independent physician groups in the area and is expected to become a "destination center" for cardiovascular and surgical care.

2. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute opened a new facility in Mokena, Ind.

3. Dalton, Ga.-based Hamilton Health Care System opened a cardiology practice in Cleveland, Tenn.